AR RF/Microwave Instrumentation is announcing the introduction of the SC2000 family of System Controllers, including the SC2000 base unit, SCX2000 expansion units, and the pre-configured SCP2000 model variants. The SC2000 family replaces the SC1000 models in AR’s System Controller product line.

The SC2000 family uses a modular design approach. Each main chassis is equipped with five user-configurable slots, which can be populated with a variety of SCM-series RF switch modules. The Model SC2000 can be fiber-optically combined with up to seven of the Model SCX2000 expansion units. Control of attached SCX2000 units is provided by the connected Model SC2000. The SCP2000 model variants are versions of the SC2000 family specifically pre-configured to replace, on a one-for-one basis, the legacy Model SC1000 System Controller model variants.

The modular design of the SC2000 products opens up the potential to use the available user-configurable slots to incorporate not just switching, but other functional capabilities as well, into the SC2000.

About AR

