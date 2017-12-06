I would like to enquire about Faraday Pty Ltd

AR RF/Microwave Instrumentation is announcing the introduction of some of the new amplifiers added in their latest product range.

Three new amplifiers added in the A-series family, with maximum output frequency of 225MHz. The 1200A225 will replace the 1000A225, the 2500A225A will replace the 2500A225, and the 5000A225A will replace the 5000A225.

Two new amplifiers added in the W-series family, the 150W1000B and the 250W1000C. The 150W1000B will replace the 125W1000 and the 150W1000A. The 250W1000C will replace the 250W1000B.

Three new amplifiers added in the 400MHz A-series family, the 175A400, the 250A400, and the 350A400. The 175A400 will replace the 125A400 and the 150A400. The 250A400 will replace the 200A400. The 350A400 will replace the 400A400B.

Three brand new amplifiers the 5U1000, 50U1000, and 100U1000 to be included to the most innovative family of RF power amplifiers yet, the U- Series (U for “Universal”).The 5U1000 and 50U1000 both provide instantaneous bandwidth across a frequency range of 10kHz to 1000MHz in a single band, with rated RF output power of 5 watts and 50 watts CW, respectively. The 100U1000 has a rated output power of 100 watts CW, and covers a frequency range of 100kHz to 1000MHz. These U-series amplifiers join the existing 1U1000, 2.5U1000, 10U1000 and 25U1000 products that were previously announced.

AR Competitive Edge products supply a multitude of unique RF solutions to companies around the world. Our limitless support and service network reaches the far corners of the globe. When companies purchase from any AR company they have the peace of mind that comes from knowing that we will be there to provide cost effective solutions and help with any problems that may arise today, tomorrow or in the future.

For further information on all AR products contact Faraday Pty Ltd, 4 Prospect Place, Boronia on 03 9729 5000 or email sales@faradayshielding.com.au