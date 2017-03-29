Sydney plastic recycler relies on Ezi-Duct for fume and steam extraction

I would like to enquire about Ezi-Duct

An Ezi-Duct steam and fume extraction system was installed at a plastic recycling unit located in Sydney’s Western Suburbs. Facing issues with steam and fume extraction at their facility, the large Australian plastic recycler contacted Ezi-Duct for a solution.

Ezi-Duct designed and supplied a new steam and fume extraction system comprising of Ezi-Duct modular ducting and CBS high efficiency centrifugal fans. The system was installed by Ezi-Duct contractor and reseller, Xtracted – Dust & Fume Services.

Ezi-Duct modular ducting is manufactured from heavy duty galvanised steel and the bends feature a smooth pressed construction of 1.5 CLR.

In addition to industry-leading airflow performance, Ezi-Duct modular ducting delivers several advantages to the application including cost and time savings on installation; simple installation – can be done in-house without needing outside contractors; ducting design allowing easy cleaning in the event of blockage; and long service life with the ductwork easily disassembled and reassembled at another location if required.

Celebrating their 20th year in the industry, Ezi-Duct is Australia’s leader in the field of dust collection and fume extraction equipment. The comprehensive Ezi-Duct range includes dust collectors, fume extractors, spray booths, rotary valves, vehicle exhaust hose reels and many more.

Ezi-Duct can custom design and build dust extraction systems to meet their customers’ specific requirements. As a proud Australian manufacturer, Ezi-Duct manufactures modular ducting at their three Australian factories in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.