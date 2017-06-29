Search
Sydney mattress recycling plant installs Ezi-Duct dust collectors

29 June 2017
Ezi-Duct supplied and installed dust collection systems at a Sydney-based mattress recycling plant. The installation was completed by Ezi-Duct contractor and reseller, Xtracted – Dust & Fume Services.

The dust extraction systems were supplied with clamp-together Ezi-Duct modular ducting. Featuring heavy duty galvanised steel construction and bends of smooth pressed construction of 1.5 CLR, Ezi-Duct modular ducting provides market-leading airflow. The modular ducting is also very quick to install, and can easily be pulled apart for cleaning or servicing.

Ezi-Duct is a proud Australian manufacturer and designer of dust collection and fume extraction systems.

Operating from three Australian factories located in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne that manufacture and stock most of their products, Ezi-Duct offers the largest range of dust collection and fume extraction equipment on the market that includes dust collectors, fume extractors, spray booths, rotary valves, vehicle exhaust hose reels and many more.

Ezi-Duct can also custom design and build dust extraction systems to meet the customer’s specific requirements.

