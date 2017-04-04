Sydney manufacturer upgrades to Ezi-Arm for welding fume extraction

A Sydney-based manufacturer had an Ezi-Duct welding fume extraction system installed at their facility to provide a better working environment for their employees. Based in Sydney’s south western suburbs, the 70-year-old Australian manufacturer had an issue with their existing welding fume extraction system and sought a solution from Ezi-Duct.

Ezi-Duct’s solution comprised of 6 x Ezi-Duct Ezi-Arm fume arms as well as several CBS Hi Efficiency centrifugal fans and Ezi-Duct modular ducting. The new welding fume extraction system was installed by Ezi-Duct contractor and reseller, Xtracted – Dust & Fume Services.

A self-supporting suction arm with no internal obstructions that can cause turbulence and snag points, the Ezi-Duct Ezi-Arm offers a superior technical solution for the extraction of fumes and dust in production environments. The Ezi-Arm comes in 2.2m, 3.0m and 4.6m models (all with 150mm diameter) and is supplied with a wall mounting bracket and damper. All these models are carried ex-stock at the three Ezi-Duct branches in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Ezi-Duct Ezi-Arms are ideal for many applications including the removal of welding fumes, sanding dust, odours and other harmful dust and fumes.

The Ezi-Arm’s ability to rotate 360 degrees allows an enormous number of suction hood positions. The fume arms are also perfectly matched with the CBS Hi Efficiency centrifugal fans that produce higher airflows at a lower pressure.

