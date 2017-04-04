Search
Home > Sydney manufacturer upgrades to Ezi-Arm for welding fume extraction
Related Supplier News
Ezi-Duct’s Aussie products showcased at AHR Expo 2017 in Las Vegas
Ezi-Duct’s Aussie products showcased ...
Ezi-Duct showcased their comprehensive range of products at the international Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigerating Exposition (AHR Expo) in Las Vegas.
Ezi-Duct’s dust collection and fume extraction systems on show at NMW 2017
Ezi-Duct’s dust collection and fume ...
Ezi-Duct will be showcasing their latest innovations at the upcoming National Manufacturing Week 2017 in Melbourne.
Ezi-Duct opens second factory in Victoria
Ezi-Duct opens second factory in ...
Ezi-Duct has set up a second manufacturing facility in Victoria for its market-leading range of dust collection and fume extraction products.

Sydney manufacturer upgrades to Ezi-Arm for welding fume extraction

By Ezi-Duct 04 April 2017
Supplier News
article image The new welding fume extraction system at the Sydney manufacturing facility
logo
02 96452333

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

A Sydney-based manufacturer had an Ezi-Duct welding fume extraction system installed at their facility to provide a better working environment for their employees. Based in Sydney’s south western suburbs, the 70-year-old Australian manufacturer had an issue with their existing welding fume extraction system and sought a solution from Ezi-Duct.

Ezi-Duct’s solution comprised of 6 x Ezi-Duct Ezi-Arm fume arms as well as several CBS Hi Efficiency centrifugal fans and Ezi-Duct modular ducting. The new welding fume extraction system was installed by Ezi-Duct contractor and reseller, Xtracted – Dust & Fume Services.

A self-supporting suction arm with no internal obstructions that can cause turbulence and snag points, the Ezi-Duct Ezi-Arm offers a superior technical solution for the extraction of fumes and dust in production environments. The Ezi-Arm comes in 2.2m, 3.0m and 4.6m models (all with 150mm diameter) and is supplied with a wall mounting bracket and damper. All these models are carried ex-stock at the three Ezi-Duct branches in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Ezi-Duct Ezi-Arms are ideal for many applications including the removal of welding fumes, sanding dust, odours and other harmful dust and fumes.

The Ezi-Arm’s ability to rotate 360 degrees allows an enormous number of suction hood positions. The fume arms are also perfectly matched with the CBS Hi Efficiency centrifugal fans that produce higher airflows at a lower pressure.

Ezi-Duct leads the Australian market in the field of dust collection and fume extraction equipment with their comprehensive product range comprising of dust collectors, fume extractors, spray booths, rotary valves and vehicle exhaust hose reels among many more.

Ezi-Duct can also custom design and build dust extraction systems to meet their customers’ specific requirements.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Fume Arms Fume Extractors Centrifugal Fans Fume Extraction Systems Welding Fume Extraction Systems