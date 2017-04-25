Search
Sydney kitchen manufacturer uses Ezi-Duct modular ducting for new edgebander

By Ezi-Duct 25 April 2017
Supplier News
article image The manifold’s 9 pickups had to fit exactly onto the edgebander’s 9 outlets
A leading Sydney-based kitchen manufacturer, and an existing Ezi-Duct customer, recently installed the largest Biesse edgebander in Australia. The company, once again, used Ezi-Duct modular ducting for the large dust collection manifold.

Located in Sydney’s western suburbs, the happy Ezi-Duct customer already has three Ezi-Duct dust collectors installed in their very large factory. The newest dust collector ducting system was also installed by Ezi-Duct contractor and reseller, Xtracted – Dust & Fume Services. Since there was no flexible ducting, the manifold’s 9 pickups had to fit exactly onto the edgebander’s 9 outlets. The manifold was designed and cut on a CNC plasma machine in Ezi-Duct’s Sydney factory for a perfect fit.

Manufactured from heavy duty galvanised steel, Ezi-Duct modular ducting provides market-leading airflow with the bends featuring smooth pressed construction of 1.5 CLR.

A proud Australian manufacturer, Ezi-Duct produces their modular ducting in Australia at one of their three factories located in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Ezi-Duct establishes its leadership in the Australian dust collection and fume extraction market with a comprehensive product range that includes dust collectors, fume extractors, spray booths, rotary valves and vehicle exhaust hose reels among many more.

Ezi-Duct can custom design and build dust extraction systems to meet their customers’ specific requirements. 

