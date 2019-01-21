Shoe manufacturer steps up production with Ezi-Duct systems

A dust collector and two spray booths from Ezi-Duct were recently installed at the production facility of a leading Australian shoe manufacturer.

The shoe manufacturer sought a collection system to deal with the waste leather as well as spray booths to extract adhesive fumes during the manufacturing process. The installation was executed by Dust Extractor Maintenance (DEM).

The MDC 18,000 P dust collector, which was installed at the facility, is constructed from robust corrosion resistant galvanised steel sheets and manufactured in Australia at Ezi-Duct’s Sydney manufacturing facility.

The fully automatic self-cleaning dust collector uses a pulse of compressed air to automatically clean its many filter bags, and the waste is automatically deposited directly into a 44-gallon drum. Working under negative pressure, the dust collector ensures no waste or dirty air passes through the unit’s high-efficiency 22kW fan.

Two 1.5-metre filtered dry spray booths from Ezi-Duct were also installed to extract adhesive fumes during the production of shoes. Each dry spray booth has two layers of filtration comprising of a convoluted cardboard filter and a secondary filter of coalescing air medium. The spray booth is fitted with sealed lights as well as an electrical and compressed air control panel, and has an air capacity of 18000m³/h. The filtered air is discharged into the atmosphere through stacks on the building’s roof.

All Ezi-Duct spray booths meet the Australian safety standards governing spray booth design AS 4114.

As Australia's leading manufacturer and supplier of dust collection and fume extraction equipment, Ezi-Duct stocks a broad range of dust collectors, fume extractors, spray booths, rotary valves, vehicle exhaust hose reels and more. Ezi-Duct can also custom design and build dust extraction systems to meet the specific requirements of customers.