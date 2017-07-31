Self installation of Ezi-Duct dust collector saves costs for Sydney company

A busy Sydney-based kitchen manufacturer was able to achieve significant cost savings by self-installing an Ezi-Duct eCono 6000 HRV outdoor dust collector at their production facility. Located in Sydney’s western suburb of Blacktown, the manufacturer recently consulted with Ezi-Duct for a sawdust extraction solution.

Following an assessment of the site, an Ezi-Duct team member proposed an economical, labour saving, and energy efficient solution to their dust problem. Ezi-Duct received the go-ahead from the client to design and supply a new Australian made dust collection system. The new sawdust extraction system consisted of an Australian designed and manufactured eCono 6000 HRV dust collector outdoor model, Ezi-Duct modular ducting and Ezi-Flex flexible ducting.

Since Ezi-Duct systems are easy to install, the kitchen manufacturer decided to install the system using their own staff to achieve substantial cost savings. The new dust collector was connected to a Masterwood CNC and a large Edgebander machine, running both machines simultaneously.

Key features of eCono 6000 HRV dust collectors (outdoor) include robust galvanised steel construction to prevent corrosion; powerful suction of over 6000M³/h @ 3000pa using an energy saving, high efficiency 7.5kW fan; 25 top quality filter bags cleaned every time the unit is switched off via a quiet vibration cleaning system; and waste deposited directly into a 3M³ waste bin via an Ezi-Duct rotary valve without stopping the dust collector’s operation.

Production is not interrupted when the bin is being emptied as the waste is collected in the dust collector’s hopper and discharged when the waste bin is returned and the rotary valve is turned on again. This feature helps the customer save time and cost.

Ezi-Duct modular ducting provides market-leading airflow performance and is manufactured from heavy duty galvanised steel with bends featuring smooth pressed construction of 1.5 CLR. Ezi-Duct is a proud Australian manufacturer, producing modular ducting in Australia at one of their three factories located in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Ezi-Flex flexible ducting is made by Norres of Germany and sold in Australia by Ezi-Duct as their Gold Partner. Ezi-Duct carries a huge range of Ezi-Flex flexible ducting products ex-stock at their three branches located in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

