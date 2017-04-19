Search
Polex high vacuum system installed in Sydney pharmaceutical plant

article image Polex high vacuum system
Ezi-Duct recently completed the installation of a large high vacuum system from Polex at a new pharmaceutical plant located in the western suburbs of Sydney. Featuring 40 plug-in/ collection points throughout the new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, the Polex high vacuum system is powered by a powerful EXE 132 kW industrial quality vacuum pump, which is controlled automatically with a variable speed drive (VSD) fitted into the control panel.

Delivering energy savings to the user, the VSD is controlled by a pressure transducer fitted in the system’s ducting that signals the VSD to automatically lower or raise the power consumption of the 132 kW vacuum pump when plug-in/ collection points connected to the high vacuum system are turned on or off.

The high vacuum system uses top quality filter bags that are continuously and automatically cleaned during operation using a pulse of compressed air, maximising the unit’s efficiency.

Rotary valves (air lock valves) fitted in the Polex high vacuum system feed waste directly into the waste bin, allowing the facility to empty out or change the bins without turning the unit off or shutting the dust collection system down. This enables the factory to save on labour and running costs.

A proud Australian manufacturer, Ezi-Duct produces their dust collection and fume extraction equipment in Australia at their three factories located in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Australia’s leading brand in the field of dust collection and fume extraction equipment, Ezi-Duct offers a comprehensive range of dust collectors, fume extractors, spray booths, rotary valves, vehicle exhaust hose reels and more.

Ezi-Duct can custom design and build dust extraction systems to meet the customer’s specific requirements.

