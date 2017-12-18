Parts produced for interactive installation at children’s science exhibition

I would like to enquire about Ezi-Duct

Ezi-Duct was recently involved in a unique project for children when they were engaged to create specific parts for an interactive installation for Melbourne’s ScienceWorks’ latest permanent exhibition, Ground Up: Building Big Ideas, Together.

Initiated to help spark lifelong interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) among young children, the exhibition aims to use real-world industrial materials to create a space where children are encouraged to build and create.

Ezi-Duct created bright orange powder-coated bends to be attached to fans to create a playground where children could build and test flying contraptions in wind tubes. These bends feature smooth pressed construction of 1.5 CLR, minimising any chance of the little flying inventions getting caught in the wind tubes.

Scott Parker, the lead designer on this project, was impressed with the speed in which Ezi-Duct was able to create and supply these customised bends.

A proud Australian manufacturer, Ezi-Duct produces modular ducting in Australia at one of their three factories located in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Ezi-Duct can produce customised ducting systems for any project within a quick timeframe.

The exhibition, Ground Up: Building Big Ideas, Together, opened on December 4th, 2017 at ScienceWorks (Melbourne) just in time for the holiday period.