Modular ducting for fume and steam removal at carpet manufacturer

By Ezi-Duct 28 May 2019
article image Ezi-Duct installed new modular ducting for a leading Australian carpet manufacturer for fume and steam removal
image
Ezi-Duct supplied and installed new modular ducting for a leading Australian carpet manufacturer at their production facility in Victoria. Having recently replaced their existing ovens and relocated them, the manufacturer needed new exhaust ducting for fume and steam removal.

Ezi-Duct’s Victorian team installed the new fume and steam extraction set up using modular ducting manufactured from heavy duty galvanised steel and featuring bends of smooth pressed construction of 1.5 CLR.

In addition to market-leading airflow performance, Ezi-Duct modular ducting delivers a range of benefits. Being simple, quick and easy to install, the installation time is reduced considerably. While conventional dust collection and pneumatic conveying systems can block up, Ezi-Duct’s modular ducting allows the user to simply unclamp the ducting system and pull it apart for cleaning. In the event of relocation, expansion or change of machinery, the company can simply disassemble the ductwork and reuse it.

Ezi-Duct leads the Australian market with its comprehensive range of dust collection and fume extraction equipment. The Ezi-Duct range includes dust collectors, fume extractors, spray booths, rotary valves and vehicle exhaust hose reels among many more. Ezi-Duct can custom design and build dust extraction systems to meet the customer’s specific requirements.

A proud Australian manufacturer, Ezi-Duct produces their modular ducting in Australia at their three factories located in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. 

