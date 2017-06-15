Melbourne shop fitting company installs dust collection system

Ezi-Duct recently installed a dust collection system at a shop fitting company’s new factory in Melbourne to collect sawdust waste for easy disposal.

Ezi-Duct’s Victorian Branch installed the powerful yet economical and compact eCono 6000C 7.5 kW dust collector along with modular and flexible ducting within the factory. The dust collector deposits the factory’s sawdust waste directly into a wheelie bin, allowing easy disposal of the dust without any heavy lifting required.

Producing a powerful airflow of over 6000 m³/h @ over 3000 pa, the Australian designed and manufactured eCono 6000C 7.5 kW dust collector is supplied with a high efficiency, heavy duty industrial centrifugal fan fitted with a WEG 7.5 CE motor. The dust collector uses a cyclonic action to separate the dust from the air stream with 20 top quality filter bags trapping any fine dust that may contaminate the factory’s atmosphere. The filter bags are automatically cleaned every time the dust collector unit is switched off. The built-in vibration motor switches itself off after cleaning the dust collector’s filter bags.

The installation also included the supply of Ezi-Duct modular ducting and Ezi-Flex flexible ducting. The Australian made Ezi-Duct modular ducting provides excellent airflow with a very smooth bore and pressed smooth bore bends. Designed to simply clamp together, the modular ducting reduces installation time by half, helping achieve savings in labour. In the event the customer changes their ducting layout or moves to a new location, Ezi-Duct modular ducting can be easily removed and installed again. If a rag or any other object is accidentally sucked into the duct blocking the suction, a duct section can easily be removed, cleaned and replaced.

Ezi-Flex is a high quality flexible ducting product, manufactured from abrasive resistant polyurethane.

Ezi-Duct leads the Australian market in dust collection and fume extraction equipment with three factories and branches in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. A proud Australian manufacturer and designer, Ezi-Duct offers the largest range of dust collection and fume extraction equipment on the market that includes dust collectors, fume extractors, spray booths, rotary valves, vehicle exhaust hose reels and many more.