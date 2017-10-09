Mattress recycler and Ezi-Duct customer returns for an upgrade

I would like to enquire about Ezi-Duct

The Ezi-Duct system at the mattress recycler’s facility

A Sydney-based mattress recycler, also an existing Ezi-Duct customer has returned to upgrade their ducting system’s fan.

Based in Sydney’s western suburbs, the mattress recycling business uses a modular ducting system supplied by Ezi-Duct. The new fan for the system was installed by Ezi-Duct contractor and reseller Xtracted – Dust & Fume Services.

The Ezi-Duct system was upgraded from a 45kW fan to the new 55kW energy saving high efficiency fan, which provides 40% greater airflow than conventional fans, saving energy and increasing performance. The new fan will help the customer reduce long term energy usage and running costs.

A proud Australian manufacturer and designer of equipment for dust collection and fume extraction, Ezi-Duct operates out of three factories located in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne that manufacture and stock most of their products for supply across Australia.

Ezi-Duct’s dust collection and fume extraction equipment range includes dust collectors, fume extractors, spray booths, rotary valves and vehicle exhaust hose reels among many more.

Ezi-Duct can custom design and build dust extraction systems to meet the specific requirements of their customers.