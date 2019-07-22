Leading NSW joinery installs Ezi-Duct dust extraction system

A leading joinery company based in New South Wales has recently installed the MDC 2-6 P dust collection system from Ezi-Duct . The joinery, which has worked on some of the most creative fitouts for Sydney-based offices of multinational businesses, continually sources from leading edge suppliers of manufacturing equipment to produce customised high quality joinery items for their clients.

Ezi-Duct supplied the powerful new dust collection system from Polex, comprising of two 110kW fans, two rotary valves 925, two 110kW variable speed drives and a modular ducting system that connected the dust collector to over ten production machines at the joinery’s manufacturing facility.

Engineered and designed in Australia by Polex, the MDC 2-6 P dust collection system meets Australia's strict OHS and clean air/ environmental regulations. Working under negative pressure, the dust collector doesn’t allow waste or dirty air to pass through its high-efficiency fans. The fully automatic self-cleaning dust collector uses a pulse of compressed air to automatically clean its many filter bags.

Ezi-Duct modular ducting is manufactured from heavy duty galvanised steel, and produces the best airflow of any ducting on the market. The bends are of smooth pressed construction of 1.5 CLR. Ezi-Duct is a proud Australian manufacturer, producing their modular ducting in Australia at one of their three factories in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Ezi-Duct leads the Australian market with their range of dust collection and fume extraction equipment, which includes dust collectors, fume extractors, spray booths, rotary valves, vehicle exhaust hose reels and many more. Ezi-Duct can custom design and build dust extraction systems to meet the customer’s specific requirements.