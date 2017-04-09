Search
Home > Large Ezi-Duct dust collector installed in new Sydney pharma plant
Related Supplier News
Sydney plastic recycler relies on Ezi-Duct for fume and steam extraction
Sydney plastic recycler relies on ...
An Ezi-Duct steam and fume extraction system was installed at a plastic recycling unit located in Sydney’s Western Suburbs.
Ezi-Duct’s Aussie products showcased at AHR Expo 2017 in Las Vegas
Ezi-Duct’s Aussie products showcased ...
Ezi-Duct showcased their comprehensive range of products at the international Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigerating Exposition (AHR Expo) in Las Vegas.
Ezi-Duct ducting manifold installed on Homag edgebander for Sydney kitchen manufacturer
Ezi-Duct ducting manifold installed ...
Ezi-Duct modular ducting and Ezi-Flex flexible ducting were installed on a new Homag edgebander at a major Sydney-based kitchen manufacturing company.

Large Ezi-Duct dust collector installed in new Sydney pharma plant

By Ezi-Duct 09 April 2017
Supplier News
article image The dust collection system at the new pharma facility includes nearly 60 pickup/collection points
logo
02 96452333

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Ezi-Duct recently completed the installation of a large dust collection system into a new pharmaceutical plant located in the western suburbs of Sydney.

The Ezi-Duct dust collection system installed at the new state-of-the-art facility features nearly 60 pickup/collection points and an MDC Polex dust collector with two EXE 110kW and one 7.5kW centrifugal high efficiency fans, controlled automatically via three variable speed drives (VSDs) fitted into the control panel.

The VSD is controlled by a pressure transducer fitted in the system’s ducting. The pressure transducer signals the VSD to automatically lower the power consumption of the fan when the machines connected to the dust collection system are shut off. The VSD helps the customer reduce energy costs.

Additionally, Ezi-Duct’s TF series centrifugal high efficiency fans are designed efficiently to provide around 40 per cent more performance than the old-style centrifugal fans. This means Ezi-Duct’s new 110kW centrifugal high efficiency fan outperforms an old style 150kW model.

The MDC dust collector units form the core of an extremely energy efficient and powerful dust collection system. Top quality filter bags in the dust collectors are continuously and automatically cleaned during operation using a pulse of compressed air, maximising the efficiency of the dust collection system.

The MDC Polex dust collectors are fitted with rotary valves (air lock valves) that feed waste directly into the customer’s waste bins. This feature allows customers to empty or change the waste bins without turning the unit off or shutting down the dust collection system, enabling the factory to maintain continuous operation, thereby saving labour and reducing costs.

Ezi-Duct is a proud Australian manufacturer and designer of dust collectors and fume extraction equipment. Ezi-Duct operates three factories located in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne to manufacture and stock their quality products.

Ezi-Duct leads the Australian market in the field of dust collection and fume extraction equipment with their comprehensive product range comprising of dust collectors, fume extractors, spray booths, rotary valves and vehicle exhaust hose reels among many more.

Ezi-Duct can also custom design and build dust extraction systems to meet their customers’ specific requirements.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Dust Collectors Fume Extractors Rotary Valves Spray Booths Dust Collection Systems Dust Extraction Systems Fume Extraction Systems