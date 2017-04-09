Large Ezi-Duct dust collector installed in new Sydney pharma plant

I would like to enquire about Ezi-Duct

The dust collection system at the new pharma facility includes nearly 60 pickup/collection points

Ezi-Duct recently completed the installation of a large dust collection system into a new pharmaceutical plant located in the western suburbs of Sydney.

The Ezi-Duct dust collection system installed at the new state-of-the-art facility features nearly 60 pickup/collection points and an MDC Polex dust collector with two EXE 110kW and one 7.5kW centrifugal high efficiency fans, controlled automatically via three variable speed drives (VSDs) fitted into the control panel.

The VSD is controlled by a pressure transducer fitted in the system’s ducting. The pressure transducer signals the VSD to automatically lower the power consumption of the fan when the machines connected to the dust collection system are shut off. The VSD helps the customer reduce energy costs.

Additionally, Ezi-Duct’s TF series centrifugal high efficiency fans are designed efficiently to provide around 40 per cent more performance than the old-style centrifugal fans. This means Ezi-Duct’s new 110kW centrifugal high efficiency fan outperforms an old style 150kW model.

The MDC dust collector units form the core of an extremely energy efficient and powerful dust collection system. Top quality filter bags in the dust collectors are continuously and automatically cleaned during operation using a pulse of compressed air, maximising the efficiency of the dust collection system.

The MDC Polex dust collectors are fitted with rotary valves (air lock valves) that feed waste directly into the customer’s waste bins. This feature allows customers to empty or change the waste bins without turning the unit off or shutting down the dust collection system, enabling the factory to maintain continuous operation, thereby saving labour and reducing costs.

Ezi-Duct is a proud Australian manufacturer and designer of dust collectors and fume extraction equipment. Ezi-Duct operates three factories located in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne to manufacture and stock their quality products.

Ezi-Duct leads the Australian market in the field of dust collection and fume extraction equipment with their comprehensive product range comprising of dust collectors, fume extractors, spray booths, rotary valves and vehicle exhaust hose reels among many more.

Ezi-Duct can also custom design and build dust extraction systems to meet their customers’ specific requirements.