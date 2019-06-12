Kitchen and cabinet joinery upgrades to Ezi-Duct

I would like to enquire about Ezi-Duct

A family owned and operated kitchen and cabinet joinery business in Seven Hills, NSW recently installed a new dust extraction system from Ezi-Duct .

Installed by Dust and Fume Solutions, Ezi-Duct’s system included the eCONO 15000HRV dust extraction system complete with a variable speed drive, a pressure transducer and all-new steel and flex ducting. The eCONO is currently connected to an SMC CNC with 1 x 300mm, 1 x 250mm and 3 x 200mm pick-up points, and can support more connections if needed in future. An industrial centrifugal fan with state-of-the-art design produces greater air volume at greater pressure for less energy consumed.

Ezi-Duct's eCONO 15000 is a powerful yet economical and compact dust collector that deposits the factory’s dust waste directly into a wheelie bin, simplifying dust disposal by eliminating any heavy lifting.

Key features of Ezi-Duct's eCONO 15000 dust extraction system include modern high efficiency fan, producing powerful suction of 15000 m³/h @ 2800 pa to offer unmatched performance for energy consumed; 18.5kW WEG CE quality motor ensuring fan noise levels are below WorkCover regulations for workers without hearing protection; fifty 550GSM filter bags automatically cleaned every time the dust collector unit is switched off; and built-in vibration motor switching off after cleaning the filter bags.

Ezi-Duct is a proud Australian manufacturer producing modular ducting in Australia at one of their three factories located in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

