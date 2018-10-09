High school upgrades woodworking room with new dust collector

I would like to enquire about Ezi-Duct

A Wollongong High School upgraded their woodworking room by installing a new dust collection system from Ezi-Duct .

The existing dust collection system in the school was over two decades old and needed to be upgraded. Ezi-Duct recommended their eCompact 6000 WB system and new ducting to connect to the woodworking machines. The system was installed by Dust Extractor Maintenance (DEM).

The compact design of the eCompact 6000 makes it perfect for sawdust collection in woodworking rooms or small plant rooms and even outdoors.

Key features of the eCompact 6000 dust collection system include powerful 7.5 kW high efficiency fan with negative pressure ensuring no wood chips or dust pass through the fan; waste deposited directly into the unit’s two wheelie bins for easy disposal with no heavy lifting; multiple filter bags automatically cleaned whenever the unit is switched off via a vibration motor mounted inside and controlled by a PLC in the control panel; heavy duty galvanised steel construction; and bends of smooth pressed construction of 1.5 CLR.

Ezi-Duct produces their modular ducting in Australia at one of their three factories in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Ezi-Duct offers a broad range of dust collection systems and fume extraction equipment with products including dust collectors, fume extractors, spray booths, rotary valves and vehicle exhaust hose reels among many more.

Ezi-Duct can custom design and build dust extraction systems to meet the customer’s specific requirements. Experienced Ezi-Duct staff backed by qualified engineers can visit your factory for free consultation on your extraction requirements.