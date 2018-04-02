Ezi-Duct to exhibit at NMW 2018 in Sydney

Ezi-Duct will, once again, be exhibiting at the upcoming National Manufacturing Week 2018. NMW is being held at Sydney Showground from 9th to 11th May 2018.

Ezi-Duct and its sister company Polex Environmental Engineering are proud to be NMW Gold Partners and will be showcasing their latest products in dust collection on Stand 3236.

Ezi-Duct and Polex Environmental Engineering are market-leaders in Australia in the field of dust collection and fume extraction equipment. Both Ezi-Duct and Polex are 100% Australian owned and operated companies catering to customers worldwide.

Ezi-Duct operates three Australian branches in Victoria, NSW and QLD, each having its own factory to manufacture most of the company’s products in Australia. Ezi-Duct partners with its sister company Polex Environmental Engineering to design the world’s best performing and most energy efficient dust collection and fume extraction products.

Ezi-Duct products have been engineered and designed in Australia by a 100% Australian team with decades of industry experience. They are designed to meet Australia's strict OHS and clean air environmental regulations. Ezi-Duct’s dust collection and fume extraction systems address a broad range of requirements from large projects for the world’s leading multinational companies to small systems for owner-operators.

Visit Ezi-Duct at NMW 2018 - Stand 3236.