Ezi-Duct’s dust collection and fume extraction systems on show at NMW 2017

Leading Australian dust collection and fume extraction specialist Ezi-Duct will be showcasing their latest innovations at the upcoming National Manufacturing Week 2017 in Melbourne.

To be held at the Melbourne Exhibition Centre from 9th May until 12th May, NMW 2017 will once again feature Ezi-Duct and their sister company Polex Environmental Engineering, who will be exhibiting their dust collection and fume extraction systems to a global audience.

Celebrating their 20th birthday this year, NMW Gold Partner Ezi-Duct has thousands of satisfied customers globally, having supplied dust collection and fume extraction systems to large projects for some of the world’s leading multinational companies as well as small projects for owner-operators.

Ezi-Duct and Polex are 100% Australian owned and operated companies but supply their products worldwide. The organisation operates three branches in Victoria, NSW and QLD, each with its own factory producing the majority of their products in Australia. Ezi-Duct works with Polex to design and engineer the world’s best performing and most energy efficient dust collection and fume extraction products in Australia, with the entire process managed by a 100% Australian team with decades of industry experience.

Dust collection and fume extraction systems from Ezi-Duct and Polex are designed to meet Australia's strict OHS and clean air environmental regulations.

Ezi-Duct will be offering great deals on their huge range of quality Australian designed products to celebrate their 20thbirthday.

Visit Ezi-Duct at NMW 2017 on Stand 1920.