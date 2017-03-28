Search
Ezi-Duct’s Aussie products showcased at AHR Expo 2017 in Las Vegas

By Ezi-Duct 28 March 2017
Supplier News
article image Ezi-Duct displayed their Australian made products with their USA agents at the AHR Expo
Leading Australian manufacturer and supplier of dust collection and fume extraction equipment, Ezi-Duct showcased their comprehensive range of products at the international Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigerating Exposition (AHR Expo) in Las Vegas USA.

Beginning 86 years ago as a heating and ventilation show, the AHR Exhibition has grown into a truly global event for the HVACR industry. The 2017 show held in Las Vegas played host to more than 2,000 exhibitors and drew over 65,000 industry professionals from every state in America and 165 countries worldwide.

The AHR Exhibition provides a unique platform for the entire global HVACR community to come together and share new products, technologies, and ideas. Ezi-Duct displayed their Australian made products with their USA agents at the AHR Expo.

Ezi-Duct along with sister company Polex Environmental Engineering is Australia's leading organisation in the field of dust collection and fume extraction equipment. This year Ezi-Duct is celebrating their 20th birthday; having supplied dust collectors and fume extractors ranging from large projects for the world’s leading multinational companies to small systems for owner-operators, Ezi-Duct has thousands of happy customers globally.

Ezi-Duct and Polex are 100% Australian owned and operated companies but supply their products worldwide. The organisation operates three branches in Victoria, NSW and QLD, each with its own factory producing the majority of their products in Australia. Ezi-Duct works with Polex to design and engineer the world’s best performing and most energy efficient dust collection and fume extraction products in Australia, with the entire process managed by a 100% Australian team with decades of industry experience.

Dust collection and fume extraction systems from Ezi-Duct and Polex are designed to meet Australia's strict OHS and clean air environmental regulations.

Ezi-Duct will be offering great deals on their huge range of quality Australian designed products to celebrate their 20th birthday.

Visit Ezi-Duct at NMW 2017 on Stand 1920, Melbourne Exhibition Centre 9th –12th May. 

