Search
Home > Ezi-Duct provides sawdust extraction system to modern Sydney kitchen manufacturer
Related Supplier News
Sydney mattress recycling plant installs Ezi-Duct dust collectors
Sydney mattress recycling plant ...
Ezi-Duct supplied and installed dust collection systems at a Sydney-based mattress recycling plant.
Dandenong factory installs Ezi-Duct for aluminium waste collection
Dandenong factory installs Ezi-Duct ...
Ezi-Duct completed the installation of a dust collection system recently at the Melbourne factory of a large multinational company.
Melbourne shop fitting company installs dust collection system
Melbourne shop fitting company installs ...
Ezi-Duct recently installed a dust collection system at a shop fitting company’s new factory in Melbourne to collect sawdust waste for easy disposal.

Ezi-Duct provides sawdust extraction system to modern Sydney kitchen manufacturer

By Ezi-Duct 28 June 2017
Supplier News
article image Ezi-Duct provides sawdust extraction system to modern Sydney kitchen manufacturer
logo
02 96452333

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Ezi-Duct designed and supplied a new dust collection system along with ducting at a Sydney-based kitchen manufacturing facility to collect sawdust. Located in Sydney’s South Western Suburbs, the kitchen manufacturer sought a complete sawdust extraction solution from Ezi-Duct.

Ezi-Duct proposed an economical and energy efficient solution to their dust problem, and designed and supplied the new dust collection system in a few weeks. The solution consisted of an Australian designed and manufactured eCono 6000 HRV dust collector, Ezi-Duct modular ducting and Ezi-Flex flexible ducting. The dust collection system was installed by Ezi-Duct contractor and reseller, Xtracted – Dust & Fume Services.

Delivering excellent value for money, the high performance eCono 6000 HRV dust collector produces powerful suction of over 6000M³/h @ 3000pa from its high efficiency 7.5kW fan. Key features of the dust collection system include automatic cleaning of 25 top quality filter bags every time the unit is switched off via a quiet vibration cleaning system; collected waste deposited directly into a 3M³ waste bin via an Ezi-Duct rotary valve; and uninterrupted operation of the dust collector even when the bin is being emptied.

Ezi-Duct’s modular ducting is manufactured from heavy duty galvanised steel, provides market-leading airflow performance, and features bends of smooth pressed construction of 1.5 CLR. A proud Australian manufacturer, Ezi-Duct produces modular ducting at their three factories located in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

The high quality Ezi-Flex flexible ducting is manufactured by Norres of Germany. As the Gold Partner for Norres in Australia, Ezi-Duct carries a huge range of Ezi-Flex flexible ducting products ex-stock at their three branches located in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Ezi-Duct is an established leader in the field of dust collection and fume extraction equipment in Australia, offering dust collectors, fume extractors, spray booths, rotary valves and vehicle exhaust hose reels among many more products.

Ezi-Duct can custom design and build dust extraction systems to meet the customer’s specific requirements. 

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Dust Collectors Flexible Ducting Fume Extraction Equipment Rotary Valves Hose Reels Spray Booths Dust Collection Systems Fume Extractors