Ezi-Duct modular ducting features in extraction system for Sydney manufacturing unit

Modular ducting from Ezi-Duct was specified in an air extraction system installed for a Sydney-based marine survival products manufacturer at their facility.

Contacted by the manufacturer seeking a solution for abrasive blasting and compressor extraction, Ezi-Duct sent out an experienced team member from their contractor and reseller, Xtracted – Dust & Fume Services.

Xtracted designed, supplied and installed the solution to the manufacturer’s air extraction requirements. The new air extraction system included Ezi-Duct modular ducting.

Ezi-Duct modular ducting not only provides superior airflow but is also manufactured from heavy duty galvanised steel for long-term performance. The bends are of smooth pressed construction of 1.5 CLR.

A proud Australian manufacturer, Ezi-Duct produces their modular ducting in Australia at their three factories located in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Australia’s leading brand in the field of dust collection and fume extraction equipment, Ezi-Duct offers a comprehensive range of dust collectors, fume extractors, spray booths, rotary valves, vehicle exhaust hose reels and more.

Ezi-Duct can custom design and build dust extraction systems to meet the customer’s specific requirements.