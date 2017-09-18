Ezi-Duct dust collector providing low energy performance at Penrith factory

I would like to enquire about Ezi-Duct

A new dust collection system from Ezi-Duct was recently installed at the Penrith factory of a growing Western Sydney based kitchen manufacturer. The dust collector has been providing impressive performance with low energy requirements.

The kitchen manufacturer chose an Ezi-Duct dust collection system as it provided the best long term solution for their new factory. Installed by Ezi-Duct’s approved installer Dust Extraction Maintenance, the new Ezi-Duct eCono 15000 HRV dust collector has provided several benefits to the manufacturing facility.

Key advantages include an economical upfront cost for the latest design features; high performance with high energy efficiency; VSD automatically turning down fan power when machines are shut down; fully automatic self-cleaning system with top quality filter bags (550 gsm); low operational labour costs; low noise levels (well below Australian Standards); rotary valve allowing the bin to be emptied while the unit is running, avoiding the need to stop production; and Australian Made quality equipment.

Design features of the new Ezi-Duct eCono 15000 HRV dust collector include a very small footprint for a powerful unit incorporating a VSD, and a top industrial quality, high efficiency, energy saving fan fitted with a WEG 18.5 kW motor producing 15000 m³/h at over 3000 pa; and robust Australian corrosion-resistant galvanised steel fabrication.

The dust collection system was supplied complete with modular and flexible ducting. Designed to provide market-leading airflow, Ezi-Duct modular ducting is manufactured from heavy duty galvanised steel with bends of smooth pressed construction of 1.5 CLR. Ezi-Duct is a proud Australian manufacturer, producing modular ducting in Australia at one of their three factories in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Ezi-Flex flexible ducting is made by Norres of Germany and supplied by Ezi-Duct, their Gold Partner in Australia. Ezi-Duct carries a huge range of Ezi-Flex flexible ducting products ex-stock at their three branches located in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Australia’s leading supplier of dust collection systems and fume extraction equipment, Ezi-Duct stocks the largest range of products on the market including dust collectors, fume extractors, spray booths, rotary valves and vehicle exhaust hose reels among many more products.

Ezi-Duct can also custom design and build dust extraction systems to meet the specific requirements of their customers.