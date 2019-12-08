Search
Home > Ezi-Duct dust collector performs well at major Victorian sawmill
Related Supplier News
Custom dust collector installed for leading garden products supplier
Custom dust collector installed ...
Ezi-Duct Queensland recently installed the new eCono 15000 18.5kW dust collector for a leading Australian garden products supplier.
Shoe manufacturer steps up production with Ezi-Duct systems
Shoe manufacturer steps up production ...
A dust collector and two spray booths from Ezi-Duct were recently installed at the production facility of a leading Australian shoe manufacturer.
Erina Men’s Shed installs Ezi-Duct dust collector at new woodworking shed
Erina Men’s Shed installs Ezi-Duct ...
A dust collection system from Ezi-Duct was recently installed by members of Erina Community Men’s Shed at their new woodworking shed.

Ezi-Duct dust collector performs well at major Victorian sawmill

By Ezi-Duct 08 December 2019
Supplier News
article image The eCONO 4000 HRV dust collector at the sawmill
logo
02 96452333

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

The Ezi-Duct Victoria team recently installed their dust collector for a trusted Australian timber company.

As a major supplier to some of Australia’s largest distributors, the company needed a powerful dust collection system for their sawmill and treatment plant.

The Australian-designed and manufactured eCONO 4000 HRV dust collector from Ezi-Duct was installed at the sawmill to handle the load from three saws and a granulating machine. The eCONO 4000 provides powerful suction of up to 4000m³/h @ 2500-3000pa and uses a high efficiency, energy-saving 4.0kW fan.

The eCONO uses a filter shaker system to automatically clean its 15 top quality filter bags each time the dust collector is shut down. This allows the eCONO system to operate at 100% efficiency every time.

A market-leader in the field of dust collection and fume extraction equipment in Australia, Ezi-Duct offers dust collectors, fume extractors, spray booths, rotary valves, vehicle exhaust hose reels and many more.

Ezi-Duct can custom design and build dust extraction systems to meet each customer’s specific requirements. Ezi-Duct’s qualified engineers can visit the client’s factory for a free consultation on their dust collection requirements. 

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Dust Collectors Fume Extraction Fume Extractors Rotary Valves Spray Booths Dust Collection Systems Vehicle Exhaust Extraction