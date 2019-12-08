Ezi-Duct dust collector performs well at major Victorian sawmill

I would like to enquire about Ezi-Duct

The Ezi-Duct Victoria team recently installed their dust collector for a trusted Australian timber company.

As a major supplier to some of Australia’s largest distributors, the company needed a powerful dust collection system for their sawmill and treatment plant.

The Australian-designed and manufactured eCONO 4000 HRV dust collector from Ezi-Duct was installed at the sawmill to handle the load from three saws and a granulating machine. The eCONO 4000 provides powerful suction of up to 4000m³/h @ 2500-3000pa and uses a high efficiency, energy-saving 4.0kW fan.

The eCONO uses a filter shaker system to automatically clean its 15 top quality filter bags each time the dust collector is shut down. This allows the eCONO system to operate at 100% efficiency every time.

A market-leader in the field of dust collection and fume extraction equipment in Australia, Ezi-Duct offers dust collectors, fume extractors, spray booths, rotary valves, vehicle exhaust hose reels and many more.

Ezi-Duct can custom design and build dust extraction systems to meet each customer’s specific requirements. Ezi-Duct’s qualified engineers can visit the client’s factory for a free consultation on their dust collection requirements.