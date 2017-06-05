Ezi-Duct dust collector installed for Men's Shed in Queensland

I would like to enquire about Ezi-Duct

Ezi-Duct supplied and installed a dust collection system for the woodworking section of a Men’s Shed facility in Queensland.

A major community development initiative for men in Australia, Men’s Shed plays an important role in keeping men healthy by providing a safe and relaxing environment where they can be productive, contribute to the community, connect with friends and maintain an active mind and body.

Australia's leading company in dust collectors and fume extraction equipment, Ezi-Duct installed the Australian designed eCompact 9000 dust collector for a large Queensland Men’s Shed.

The eCompact 9000 features a compact design that makes it perfect for sawdust collection in woodworking rooms. Designed to be fitted into small plant rooms or in an outdoor environment, the dust collector incorporates a powerful 15 kW high efficiency fan and operates under negative pressure, preventing wood chips or dust from passing through the fan. The collected wood waste is deposited directly into the unit’s two wheelie bins for easy disposal with no heavy lifting.

Key features of eCompact 9000 dust collectors include heavy duty galvanised steel construction, undercoated and top coated for long-lasting service and corrosion resistance; multiple filter bags automatically cleaned whenever the unit is switched off via a vibration motor mounted inside and controlled by a PLC in the control panel; and Ezi-Duct modular ducting connecting the unit to the facility’s many woodworking machines.

Ezi-Duct modular ducting provides superior air flow for dust extraction and fume extraction systems. Quick and easy to install, the ducting cuts down installation time by 50 per cent.

Ezi-Duct operates branches and factories in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. Contact the company for advice on your dust extraction or fume extraction requirements.