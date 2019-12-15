Search
Ezi-Duct dust collector installed at Broadford Men’s Shed

By Ezi-Duct 15 December 2019
Supplier News
article image Ezi-Duct dust collection system at Broadford Men’s Shed
02 96452333

Ezi-Duct Melbourne installed a dust collection system for Broadford Men’s Shed to extract timber sawdust and particulates produced at their shed. Ezi-Duct supplied an eCono 4000 dust collector with modular ducting for the application.

The Australian designed and manufactured eCono 4000 is a self-cleaning dust collector providing a powerful suction of up to 4000 m³/h @ 2500 - 3000pa and incorporating a high efficiency, energy-saving 4.0 kW fan.

The eCono 4000 dust collector automatically cleans the 15 high quality filter bags in the unit with a shaker system, every time the equipment is shut down. This cleaning system is controlled by a PLC incorporated into the control panel, ensuring the eCono 4000 operates at 100% efficiency every time it is used.

Ezi-Duct also supplied their modular ducting for the dust extraction system. The Australian made Ezi-Duct modular ducting provides the best airflow on the market with a very smooth bore and pressed smooth bore bends. Since the ducting simply clamps together, the installation time is reduced by 50%, saving on labour costs.

Easy to put together and take apart, Ezi-Duct’s modular ducting provides the flexibility for simple reinstallation should there be any change in the ducting layout or in the event of the factory’s relocation. If any blockage occurs, the section can be easily removed, cleaned and replaced.

A market-leader in the field of dust collection and fume extraction equipment in Australia, Ezi-Duct offers dust collectors, fume extractors, spray booths, rotary valves, vehicle exhaust hose reels and many more.

Ezi-Duct can custom design and build dust extraction systems to meet each customer’s specific requirements. Ezi-Duct’s qualified engineers can visit the client’s factory for a free consultation on their dust collection requirements. 

