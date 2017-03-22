Search
Ezi-Duct ducting manifold installed on Homag edgebander for Sydney kitchen manufacturer

By Ezi-Duct 22 March 2017
Supplier News
article image Ezi-Duct ducting system installed on a new Homag edgebander
Ezi-Duct modular ducting and Ezi-Flex flexible ducting were installed on a new Homag edgebander at a major Sydney-based kitchen manufacturing company. The dust collector ducting system was installed by Ezi-Duct contractor and reseller, Xtracted – Dust & Fume Services.

Ezi-Duct’s modular ducting combines a robust construction with excellent performance. Made from heavy duty galvanised steel, the ducting offers superior airflow, ensuring effective dust collection in any industrial application.

The technicians installing the new Homag edgebander for the kitchen manufacturer said “it was the best ducting manifold they have ever seen on an edgebander”.

A proud Australian manufacturer, Ezi-Duct produces their modular ducting in Australia at one of their three factories in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Ezi-Flex flexible ducting is made by Norres of Germany; Ezi-Duct is the Gold Partner for Norres flexible ducting in Australia and carries a huge range of their Ezi-Flex products ex-stock at their branches in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Ezi-Duct leads the Australian market in the field of dust collection and fume extraction equipment with their comprehensive product range comprising of dust collectors, fume extractors, spray booths, rotary valves and vehicle exhaust hose reels among many more.

Ezi-Duct can also custom design and build dust extraction systems to meet their customers’ specific requirements.

