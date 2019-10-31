Ezi-Arm fume arms keep dust and smoke out at fabrication company

A welding fume extraction system installed by Ezi-Duct at a Northern Queensland fabrication company is helping keep the air clean and free of smoke and dust for welders. The Townsville-based company produces equipment for the mining industry.

The welding fume extraction system installed by Ezi-Duct Queensland consisted of six 4.6m Ezi-Arm original fume arms, Ezi-Duct smooth bore modular ducting, an Ezi-Duct CBS 400 centrifugal fan and an Ezi-Duct ducting silencer.

Ezi-Duct’s Ezi-Arm fume arms come in three sizes – 2.2m, 3.0m and 4.6m. Since the welding bays at the fabrication company were quite large, the 4.6m fume arms were selected for the application. All support mechanisms of the Ezi-Arm are fitted externally to ensure the internal airflow is free from any obstructions. This makes the Ezi-Arm the best performing fume arm on the market.

The hood is manufactured from robust lightweight plastic and fitted with a robust handle, making the Ezi-Arm very light and manoeuvrable. The 4.6m Ezi-Arms are connected to Ezi-Duct smooth bore modular ducting in the roof space and then to an Ezi-Duct CBS 400 centrifugal fan.

The centrifugal fan is an industrial quality, high efficiency fan that produces around 40 per cent more airflow and pressure than a conventional fan. The 4.0 kW motor on the Ezi-Duct CBS 400 produces around 9000 m³/h @ 150pa.

An Ezi-Duct ducting silencer is also fitted to minimise noise created by the welding fume extraction system.

The client is delighted with the simple operation and performance of the Ezi-Arm fume arms in keeping smoke and fine dust away from the welders.

As Australia’s leader in the field of dust collectors and fume extraction equipment, Ezi-Duct aims to provide the most innovative and efficient designs to best protect workers. Ezi-Duct has offices and factories in Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria as well as several experienced staff backed by qualified engineers who can visit your factory to provide free advice on your dust collection requirements.