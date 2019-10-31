Search
Home > Ezi-Arm fume arms keep dust and smoke out at fabrication company
Related Supplier News
3 EziArm telescopic fume arms installed in Western Sydney test lab
3 EziArm telescopic fume arms installed ...
Three EziArm telescopic fume arms from Ezi-Duct were recently installed at the testing lab of a Western Sydney-based building adhesive manufacturer.
Custom dust collector installed for leading garden products supplier
Custom dust collector installed ...
Ezi-Duct Queensland recently installed the new eCono 15000 18.5kW dust collector for a leading Australian garden products supplier.
Erina Men’s Shed installs Ezi-Duct dust collector at new woodworking shed
Erina Men’s Shed installs Ezi-Duct ...
A dust collection system from Ezi-Duct was recently installed by members of Erina Community Men’s Shed at their new woodworking shed.

Ezi-Arm fume arms keep dust and smoke out at fabrication company

By Ezi-Duct 31 October 2019
Supplier News
article image Ezi-Duct’s Ezi-Arm fume arms at the Townsville-based fabrication company
logo
02 96452333

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

A welding fume extraction system installed by Ezi-Duct at a Northern Queensland fabrication company is helping keep the air clean and free of smoke and dust for welders. The Townsville-based company produces equipment for the mining industry.

The welding fume extraction system installed by Ezi-Duct Queensland consisted of six 4.6m Ezi-Arm original fume arms, Ezi-Duct smooth bore modular ducting, an Ezi-Duct CBS 400 centrifugal fan and an Ezi-Duct ducting silencer.

Ezi-Duct’s Ezi-Arm fume arms come in three sizes – 2.2m, 3.0m and 4.6m. Since the welding bays at the fabrication company were quite large, the 4.6m fume arms were selected for the application. All support mechanisms of the Ezi-Arm are fitted externally to ensure the internal airflow is free from any obstructions. This makes the Ezi-Arm the best performing fume arm on the market.

The hood is manufactured from robust lightweight plastic and fitted with a robust handle, making the Ezi-Arm very light and manoeuvrable. The 4.6m Ezi-Arms are connected to Ezi-Duct smooth bore modular ducting in the roof space and then to an Ezi-Duct CBS 400 centrifugal fan.

The centrifugal fan is an industrial quality, high efficiency fan that produces around 40 per cent more airflow and pressure than a conventional fan. The 4.0 kW motor on the Ezi-Duct CBS 400 produces around 9000 m³/h @ 150pa.

An Ezi-Duct ducting silencer is also fitted to minimise noise created by the welding fume extraction system.

The client is delighted with the simple operation and performance of the Ezi-Arm fume arms in keeping smoke and fine dust away from the welders.

As Australia’s leader in the field of dust collectors and fume extraction equipment, Ezi-Duct aims to provide the most innovative and efficient designs to best protect workers. Ezi-Duct has offices and factories in Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria as well as several experienced staff backed by qualified engineers who can visit your factory to provide free advice on your dust collection requirements. 

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Fume Arms Fume Extraction Fume Extraction Equipment Dust Collectors Dust Collection Systems Welding Fume Extraction Systems