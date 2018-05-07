Search
Erina Men’s Shed installs Ezi-Duct dust collector at new woodworking shed

By Ezi-Duct 07 May 2018
Supplier News
article image The finished dust collector at Erina Community Men’s Shed
02 96452333

A dust collection system from Ezi-Duct was recently installed by members of Erina Community Men’s Shed at their new woodworking shed. The team not only laid down the concrete slab but also moved the dust collector from the truck to the outdoor location, and installed the ducting themselves.

The Ezi-Duct eCono 6000C 7.5kW self-cleaning dust collection system was selected for installation at the shed. Fabricated from corrosion resistant galvanised steel to withstand Australia’s weather extremes, the dust collector deposits all waste directly into a 240L wheelie-bin for easy disposal. The cyclonic design helps minimise the amount of dust that goes into the filter bags, enabling the unit to perform better than other dust collectors.

Australian Made modular ducting from Ezi-Duct was also supplied for the installation. Delivering market-leading performance in airflow with a smooth bore and pressed smooth bore bends, Ezi-Duct modular ducting simply clamps together, allowing quicker installation. The modular ducting also allows for easy reconfiguration in the event the shed changes its layout or moves to another location.

The finished dust collection system will be connected to a variety of machines in the woodworking shed, including sanders, docking saws, bandsaws, lathes and routers. 

