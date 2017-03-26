Elevator company relies on Ezi-Duct equipment to lift air quality

Ezi-Duct equipment was installed at the Sydney factory of an Australian elevator refurbishment company to meet their need for air filtration within various processes. The customer sought the equipment to address air quality issues associated with spray painting and gluing fumes as well as timber dust and welding fumes.

As Australia’s leading company in industrial air filtration equipment, Ezi-Duct was equipped to supply a comprehensive solution to the customer. Installed by Ezi-Duct contractor and reseller, Xtracted – Dust & Fume Services, the equipment included an Ezi-Duct spray booth, an Ezi-Duct dust collector and an Ezi-Duct Ezi-Arm in addition to Ezi-Duct modular ducting, Ezi-Flex flexible ducting and an Ezi-Duct CBS hi-efficiency fan.

For the spray painting and gluing fumes application, Ezi-Duct provided a 3m filtered dry spray booth with an air capacity of 18000 m³/h. Featuring two layers of filtration comprising of a convoluted cardboard filter along with a secondary filter of coalescing air medium, the spray booth is fitted with sealed lights and supplied with an electrical and compressed air control panel. The filtered air is discharged into the atmosphere through stacks on the building’s roof. All Ezi-Duct spray booths meet the Australian Safety Standards governing spray booth design AS 4114.

Timber dust extraction was facilitated at the factory with an eCono 4000 dust collector installed with Ezi-Duct modular ducting and Ezi-Flex flexible ducting. The Australian designed and manufactured eCono 4000 is the best value self cleaning dust collector on the market, providing powerful suction of up to 4000 m³/h @ 2500 –3000 pa and featuring a high efficiency, energy saving 4.0 kW fan. By automatically cleaning its 15 filter bags with a filter shaker system every time it’s shut down, the eCono 4000 dust collector ensures it always operates at 100% efficiency.

For efficient welding fume extraction, an Ezi-Duct 3.0 M Ezi-Arm connected to a CBS hi-efficiency fan was installed. A self-supporting suction arm designed for the extraction of fumes and dust, the Ezi-Duct Ezi-Arm has no internal obstructions that can cause turbulence and snag points. With its ability to rotate 360 degrees, the Ezi-Arm enables an enormous number of suction hood positions.

Ezi-Duct is a proud Australian manufacturer of a broad range of equipment for dust collection and fume extraction. Ezi-Duct manufactures and stocks their quality products at their three Australian factories in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

The Ezi-Duct range of dust collection and fume extraction equipment includes dust collectors, fume extractors, spray booths, rotary valves and vehicle exhaust hose reels among many more. Ezi-Duct can custom design and build dust extraction systems to meet their customers’ specific requirements.