eCono Dust Collectors from Ezi-Duct

by Ezi-Duct
The eCono Dust Collectors from Ezi-Duct are the self-cleaning, value for money, dust cleaners available in five models.

The eCono range offers features normally reserved for the more expensive models of dust cleaners

  • Ideal for timber and other similar types of dust
  • Automatic cleaning of the filter bags
  • Waste is deposited into plastic bags
  • Supplied with a control panel

Engineered with a no leak quick release system, the eCono is a powerful and efficient dust cleaner

  • Airflow of up to 3000, 4000 or 6000 m3h at 3000 + Pa
  • Filtration area from 20-30 m2 with either 15 or 25 filter bags
  • Filter bags made from polyester antistatic needle felt

Due to its value for money and high efficiency, the eCono Dust Collector is ideal for usability in warehouses and places where timber and other similar dust is an issue.

22 Chisholm Road
Sefton
NSW 2162
Tel: 02 96452333
Fax: +61 02 9645 5666
1 / 2 -4 Kirkham Road
Dandenong
VIC 3175
Tel: 02 96452333
Fax: 03 9793 0037
Unit 10, 284 Musgrave Road
Coopers Plains
QLD 4108
Tel: 02 96452333
Fax: 07 3274 4009

