eCono Dust Collectors from Ezi-Duct
The eCono Dust Collectors from Ezi-Duct are the self-cleaning, value for money, dust cleaners available in five models.
The eCono range offers features normally reserved for the more expensive models of dust cleaners
- Ideal for timber and other similar types of dust
- Automatic cleaning of the filter bags
- Waste is deposited into plastic bags
- Supplied with a control panel
Engineered with a no leak quick release system, the eCono is a powerful and efficient dust cleaner
- Airflow of up to 3000, 4000 or 6000 m3h at 3000 + Pa
- Filtration area from 20-30 m2 with either 15 or 25 filter bags
- Filter bags made from polyester antistatic needle felt
Due to its value for money and high efficiency, the eCono Dust Collector is ideal for usability in warehouses and places where timber and other similar dust is an issue.Ezi-Duct information and contact details
Contact Ezi-Duct
Contact Ezi-Duct