The eCono Dust Collectors from Ezi-Duct are the self-cleaning, value for money, dust cleaners available in five models.

The eCono range offers features normally reserved for the more expensive models of dust cleaners

Ideal for timber and other similar types of dust

Automatic cleaning of the filter bags

Waste is deposited into plastic bags

Supplied with a control panel

Engineered with a no leak quick release system, the eCono is a powerful and efficient dust cleaner

Airflow of up to 3000, 4000 or 6000 m3h at 3000 + Pa

Filtration area from 20-30 m2 with either 15 or 25 filter bags

Filter bags made from polyester antistatic needle felt

Due to its value for money and high efficiency, the eCono Dust Collector is ideal for usability in warehouses and places where timber and other similar dust is an issue.