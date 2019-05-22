Search
ECono 6000 C dust collector installed for Melbourne cabinetmaker
ECono 6000 C dust collector installed for Melbourne cabinetmaker

By Ezi-Duct 22 May 2019
article image ECono 6000 C dust collection system
Ezi-Duct recently installed an ECono 6000 C dust collector at a cabinetmaker’s production facility in Braeside, Victoria. The ECono 6000 C was connected to several machines including a Biesse CNC, a large edge bander and a panel saw.

Ezi-Duct’s eCono 6000 C is a powerful yet economical and compact 7.5 kW dust collector designed to deposit the waste directly into a wheelie bin, simplifying the dust disposal process without requiring any heavy lifting.

Equipped with a high efficiency, heavy duty industrial centrifugal fan fitted with a WEG 7.5 CE motor, the Australian designed and manufactured eCono 6000 C dust collector produces a powerful airflow of over 6000 m³/h @ over 3000 pa.

The Ezi-Duct eCono 6000 C combines a cyclonic action to separate the dust from the air stream with 20 top quality filter bags that can trap any fine dust that may contaminate the factory’s breathable air. The dust collector’s filter bags are cleaned every time the dust collection unit is switched off. The eCono 6000 C is fitted with a built-in vibration motor that automatically switches off after cleaning all the filter bags.

Ezi-Duct leads the Australian market with its comprehensive range of dust collection and fume extraction equipment. The Ezi-Duct range includes dust collectors, fume extractors, spray booths, rotary valves and vehicle exhaust hose reels among many more. Ezi-Duct can custom design and build dust extraction systems to meet the customer’s specific requirements.

For more information, please visit the Ezi-Duct website https://www.eziduct.com.au/ or call toll free from any location in Australia on 1800 673828. 

