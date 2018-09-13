Dandenong manufacturer keeps welding fumes at bay with Ezi-Duct system

I would like to enquire about Ezi-Duct

An Ezi-Duct fume extraction system was recently installed at a manufacturing plant in Dandenong to remove urethane welding fumes from the facility. Installed by Ezi-Duct’s Victorian team, the fume extraction system comprises of the CBS355 fan and modular ducting connected to the manufacturer’s three machines.

Ezi-Duct CBS is a high efficiency centrifugal fan that produces higher airflow at a lower pressure. Constructed from galvanised steel and powder-coated after fabrication, CBS fans are carried ex-stock at all three Ezi-Duct factories, while larger fans are available upon request.

Ezi-Duct modular ducting is manufactured from heavy duty galvanised steel and provides superior airflow with the bends featuring smooth pressed construction of 1.5 CLR. As a proud Australian manufacturer, Ezi-Duct produces their modular ducting in Australia at one of their three factories in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Ezi-Duct offers a broad range of dust collection systems and fume extraction equipment with products including dust collectors, fume extractors, spray booths, rotary valves and vehicle exhaust hose reels among many more.

Ezi-Duct can custom design and build dust extraction systems to meet the customer’s specific requirements. Experienced Ezi-Duct staff backed by qualified engineers can visit your factory for free consultation on your extraction requirements.