Dandenong factory installs Ezi-Duct for aluminium waste collection

The dust collector automatically deposits the aluminium swarf waste directly into a waste bin via an Ezi-Duct rotary valve

Ezi-Duct completed the installation of a dust collection system recently at the Melbourne factory of a large multinational company.

Located in the South Eastern Melbourne suburb of Dandenong, the new factory offers a wide range of rolled and extruded aluminium products, cut to size to the Victorian market. Seeking a powerful and efficient system that could collect aluminium waste from the production process, the factory had an MDC 12,000 P dust collector from Ezi-Duct installed in the facility.

Ezi-Duct’s MDC 12,000 P is a fully automatic self cleaning dust collector that uses a pulse of compressed air to automatically clean its many filter bags. The dust collector automatically deposits the aluminium swarf waste directly into a 3m³ waste bin via an Ezi-Duct rotary valve.

Operating under negative pressure, the dust collector ensures no waste or dirty air passes through the unit’s high-efficiency 15kW fan. Manufactured in Australia in Ezi-Duct’s Sydney manufacturing facility, the dust collector is constructed from robust corrosion resistant galvanised steel sheet. For the Dandenong factory installation, the dust collector was connected to the machine using Ezi-Duct modular ducting.

Ezi-Duct modular ducting bends feature a pressed construction up to 300mm in diameter to ensure smooth and snag-free airflow. Designed to simply clamp together, Ezi-Duct modular ducting reduces installation time by half, and also offers the customer the flexibility to easily move or modify the ductwork, or pull it apart to remove a trapped rag or object in the ductwork.

Ezi-Duct is a leading Australian company specialising in the manufacture and supply of dust collectors and fume extraction equipment, with branches in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.