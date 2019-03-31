Custom dust collector installed for leading garden products supplier

Ezi-Duct Queensland recently installed the new eCono 15000 18.5kW dust collector for a leading Australian garden products supplier. The eCono 15000 was supplied with pneumatic slide dampers that open and close with the machines.

The Australian designed and manufactured Ezi-Duct eCono 15000 is the perfect dust collector to tackle medium sized dust loads.

For the garden products supplier, Ezi-Duct installed the eCono 15000 collector connected to a six-head SCM moulder, four-head tenoner, two CNC machines, a saw and a spindle. The dust collector was installed on a custom made stand specifically designed for the client to drive a front end loader underneath.

Key features of Ezi-Duct’s eCono 15000 dust collection systems include unmatched performance from the high efficiency fan for energy consumed, producing powerful suction of 15000 m³/h @ 2800 pa; 18.5kW WEG CE quality motor; and 50 top quality 550 GSM anti-static needle felt, snap lock, leak proof filter bags.

The eCono 15000 features the latest generation variable speed drive together with a pressure transducer that will sense changes in the airflow required in the main duct and automatically decrease the fan power when machines connected to the system are not being used. The rotary valve directly deposits waste into the waste bin, allowing the bin to be emptied without the dust collector having to be shut down or the production stopped.

The installation also included the supply of Ezi-Duct modular ducting and Ezi-Flex flexible ducting. The Australian made Ezi-Duct modular ducting is manufactured from abrasive resistant polyurethane and provides the best airflow on the market with a very smooth bore. The bends feature a lobster back gore lock construction, which adds considerable strength while still providing a smooth internal finish. Since Ezi-Duct modular ducting simply clamps together, it also cuts down installation time by 50 per cent, saving on labour costs for the customer.

Ezi-Duct is Australia's leader in the field of dust collectors and fume extraction equipment and has the largest range on the market that includes dust collectors, fume extractors, spray booths, rotary valves and vehicle exhaust hose reels among many more. Ezi-Duct can custom design and build dust extraction systems to meet the specific requirements of customers. Ezi-Duct has many experienced staff backed by qualified engineers who can visit your factory to provide free advice on your dust collection requirements.