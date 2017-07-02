Bathurst panel manufacturer installs large Ezi-Duct dust collection system

Ezi-Duct designed, supplied and installed a large dust collection system at a new panel manufacturing factory in Bathurst NSW for dust extraction. The dust collection system consisted of a dust collector, modular ducting and flexible ducting.

The large panel manufacturer located in the Central Western NSW city of Bathurst contacted Ezi-Duct when they were moving to their new factory. On the advice of an experienced Ezi-Duct team member, an economical and energy efficient solution was installed by Dust Extractor Maintenance, an Ezi-Duct contractor and reseller. The new dust extraction system included an Australian designed MDC 36000 P dust collector, Ezi-Duct modular ducting and Ezi-Flex flexible ducting.

Machines connected to the new dust collector include two CNC point to point, two edge banders, one beam saw, two foiling machines, and a panel saw among others.

Considered the best performing dust collector on the market, the MDC 36000 P dust collector produces a powerful suction of over 36000M³/h @ 3500pa from its high efficiency 45kW fan. A major advantage of this dust collector is that the top quality filter bags are automatically and continuously cleaned during operation with a fully automatic compressed air cleaning system. This ensures the dust collector is running at peak efficiency at all times.

Working under negative pressure, the MDC 36000 P dust collector also ensures no dirty air or wood chips (or blocks) pass through the fan. All the waste goes into the dust collector’s hopper and is deposited directly into a 3m³ waste bin via an Ezi-Duct rotary valve. The dust collector continues to operate while the bin is being emptied, with the waste allowed to build up in the hopper and discharged when the waste bin is returned, saving valuable production time.

Ezi-Duct modular ducting provides market-leading airflow and is made from heavy duty galvanised steel with bends of smooth pressed construction of 1.5 CLR. Ezi-Duct is a proud Australian manufacturer, producing their modular ducting in Australia at one of their three factories located in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Ezi-Flex flexible ducting is made by Norres of Germany. As the Gold Partner for Norres flexible ducting in Australia, Ezi-Duct carries a huge range of Ezi-Flex products ex-stock at their branches located in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Ezi-Duct can also custom design and build dust extraction systems to meet their customers’ specific requirements.

As Australia’s leader in the field of dust collection and fume extraction equipment, Ezi-Duct offers dust collectors, fume extractors, spray booths, rotary valves and vehicle exhaust hose reels among many more products.