3 EziArm telescopic fume arms installed in Western Sydney test lab

By Ezi-Duct 13 October 2019
article image EziArm telescopic fume arm keeping the fine dust away from the lab technicians.
Three EziArm telescopic fume arms from Ezi-Duct were recently installed at the testing lab of a Western Sydney-based building adhesive manufacturer. The EziArm telescopic fume arms were the perfect choice for the limited space application.

The EziArm works on an internal sliding mechanism and a balance spring, making it particularly suitable for fume and dust removal in areas with space limitations. Key features also include a hood with a robust lightweight steel construction and an aluminium handle, making the EziArm very light and manoeuvrable.

The EziArm fume arms are connected to Ezi-Duct’s smooth bore modular ducting in the ceiling space, which in turn is connected to an existing dust collector located in the factory. Custom made ceiling brackets were manufactured by the sheetmetal specialist at Ezi-Duct's Sydney factory due to the limited access.

The client is delighted with the performance of EziArm’s telescopic fume arms in keeping the fine dust away from the lab technicians.

Ezi-Duct is Australia's leader in the field of dust collectors and fume extraction equipment. 

