11 food grade arms installed for Sydney pharma plant’s dust collector

Ezi-Duct has completed the installation of 11 food grade articulated stainless steel arms for a large dust collection system at a new pharmaceutical plant located in the western suburbs of Sydney.

The dust collection system has several pick up/collection points throughout the new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. Measuring 150mm in diameter and available in lengths ranging from 1.5 metres to 4.0 metres, Ezi-Duct’s food grade stainless steel arms are very manoeuvrable, enabling the dust collection hood to be positioned in many locations. A damper fitted into the stainless steel pick up/collection hood controls the air volume.

The articulated arms are ideal for keeping dust and fumes away from the workers’ faces in different applications. All the dust collected from the stainless steel arms goes into a Polex MDC dust collector via Ezi-Duct modular ducting. The dust collector uses top quality filter bags that are continuously and automatically cleaned while the unit is operating using a pulse of compressed air, ensuring maximum efficiency at all times.

The MDC P dust collectors are fitted with rotary valves (air lock valves) that feed waste directly into the facility’s waste bin. The facility can empty or change the waste bins without turning the unit off and shutting the dust collection system down, allowing the operation to continue and saving time and money for the business.

Ezi-Duct is a proud Australian manufacturer and designer of dust collection and fume extraction equipment. The company operates three factories located in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney that manufacture and stock the majority of their quality products. Ezi-Duct offers the largest range of dust collection and fume extraction equipment on the market that includes dust collectors, fume extractors, spray booths, rotary valves, vehicle exhaust hose reels and many more.

Ezi-Duct can also custom design and build dust extraction systems to meet the specific requirements of the customer.