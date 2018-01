I would like to enquire about ETM Pacific

ETM Pacific presents the ELS61-AUS, a 4G wireless module with Telstra network approval.

The ELS61-AUS 4G wireless modules feature Quad-Band 4G/LTE: Bands 3, 5, 8, 28 (1800, 850, 900, 700 MHz); Tri-Band 3G/UMTS: Bands 1, 5, 8 (WCDMA/FDD 2100, 850, 900 MHz); and LTE Cat.1, DL/UL max: 10.2 Mbps/ 5.2 Mbps.

The Java ME 3.2 embedded modules have an operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C.

