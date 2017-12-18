Search

Telstra Approved 4G Serial Modem from ETM Pacific Pty Ltd

by ETM Pacific
ETM Purple2 4G AUS Picture
ETM Purple2 4G AUS Picture
logo
02 99567377

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

The ETM Purple2 4G AUS modem is an intelligent 4G industrial serial modem based on the firmware and hardware platform of the ETM line of terminals that is widely used in the utility industry.

Designed for Automated Metering

The ETM Purple product family is designed for use with a variety of energy meters in order to provide a robust communication channel for meter data to back office systems. The Purple modem has a compact design and will fit inside the most common electrical meters present on the market.

Telstra™ Approved

With 700MHz Band 28 the ETM Purple2 4G AUS is approved for use by Telstra™ on their 4GX network, and will also work with Optus's 4G Plus network.

Interfaces

The unit has a single 8 -Pin RJ45 connetor for serial and power, a USB connection that can be used for debugging/status informationwhen operating in JET mode, or as a serial connection. Two antenna connections, FME M on 110mm (approx.) cable are provided for a main and diversity antenna.

EWO Web Office

With the ETM WEB Office (EWO) support, parameters like signal strength, GSM base station, cell, temperatures etc. can be remotely monitored via a powerful WEB based interface.

JET Code - Intelligent Operation

The ETM Purple2 4G industrial serial modem can have JET code loaded which provides functionality such as; Threaded Tunnel, Serial to Server, TCP Server, and status logging. These functions can make the unit an ideal communications solution for legacy serial equipment and or applications that might have used CSD (circuit switched data).

RS485

Units that allow for RS485/422 communication can be made available depending on quantities required.

Last Gasp - Power Failure Alarming

Special versions of the unit are available that can provide power failure alarms (“last gasp”) by utilizing super capacitors to allow sending of an alarm after a power failure.

ETM Pacific information and contact details

Related ETM Pacific News

Supplier news
ETM Purple2 4G serial modem is Telstra approved
18/12/17 - ETM Pacific announces that their ETM Purple2 4G AUS, an intelligent 4G/3G serial modem is now Telstra network approved.
Supplier news
ETM9440-1 3G modem replaces ETM9400-1 model
23/06/15 - ETM Pacific announces the upgrade of their basic 3G serial modems with the new ETM9440-1 replacing the existing ETM9400-1 model.
Supplier news
ETM Pacific releases industrial grade long range radio
22/06/15 - ETM Pacific announces the launch of a new range of high performance, industrial grade radios designed for long distance data communications.
Supplier news
ETM unveils new next gen 3G intelligent modems
25/03/14 - ETM Pacific has launched a new range of 3G/Next GTM intelligent modems to replace their ETM9570-1 and ETM9910-1 cellular terminals.
Supplier news
ETM distributes Abelko WebMaster controllers in Australia
11/10/12 - Abelko IMSE WebMaster controllers are now available from ETM Pacific in Australia and New Zealand.
View all ETM Pacific news

Contact ETM Pacific

(Head office) Update these details
address map
Suite 6, 273 Alfred Street
North Sydney
NSW 2060
Tel: 02 99567377
Fax: 02 9956 5791

Contact ETM Pacific

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox