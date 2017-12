I would like to enquire about ETM Pacific

The new Digi WR31 2-port router with 700MHz Band 28 is now available.

Featuring two Ethernet ports, one serial port and IOs, all housed in a rugged DIN mount enclosure, the 4G/3G router is perfect for critical installations in demanding environments.

Digi WR31 2-port routers come with the assurance of a 5-year warranty.

For more information on the Digi WR31 Band 28 routers, please contact ETM Pacific .