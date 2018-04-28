Search
New 3G/4G intelligent modem and SMS alarm unit

By ETM Pacific 28 April 2018
article image ETM9140 3G/4G AUS intelligent modem and SMS alarm
02 99567377

Contact supplier

ETM Pacific announces the release of their ETM9140 3G/4G AUS intelligent modem and SMS alarm. The new ETM9140 3G/4G AUS replaces the existing ETM9140-1 model.

The new ETM9140 3G/4G AUS intelligent modem and SMS alarm features 4G including 4GX compatibility with 700MHz Band 28; fallback option to 3G; customisable SMS commands; SMS alarm and control; data logging; and 7 x IOs.

The 3G/4G intelligent modem and SMS alarm unit uses a Telstra approved ELS61-AUS module.

For more information on the ETM9140 3G/4G AUS, please contact ETMPacific.

Modem 3G Modems Sms Alarms