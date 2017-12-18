Search
ETM Purple2 4G serial modem is Telstra approved

By ETM Pacific 18 December 2017
ETM Pacific announces that their ETM Purple2 4G AUS, an intelligent 4G/3G serial modem is now Telstra network approved.

Designed with intelligent features such as a threaded tunnel, serial to server and TCP server modes in addition to status logging and SMS configuration capabilities, the ETM Purple2 4G AUS serial modem can be applied as a serial communications solution for electrical metering, irrigation controllers, data logger connectivity and basic SMS applications.

For more information on the ETM Purple2 4G AUS, please contact ETM Pacific Pty Ltd.

