The new Digi WR31 2 port router from ETM Pacific with Band 28 and 4GX compatibility is now available for immediate sale.

An industrial grade 2 port router with a 5-year warranty, the 700MHz WR31 is ideal for demanding or remote area applications across Australia. The router also has C1D2 and ATEX rating for use in hazardous environments.

For more information on the Digi WR31 Band 28 routers, please contact ETM Pacific.