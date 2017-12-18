Digi 4G Industrial Routers from ETM Pacific Pty Ltd

Secure and rugged Digi 3G 4G Industrial cellular routers are engineered to ensure reliable M2M connections in the most demanding environments.

The range includes models specifically for the Australian market with 4G/LTE 700MHz Band 28 connectivity compatible with Telstra’s 4GX network and Optus’s 4G Plus Network.

All models include extended warranty as standard, either 3 or 5 years depending on the model, refer datasheets.

Digi industrial cellular routers provide secure 3G, 4G LTE, and LTA- Advanced (LTE-A) connectivity for applications in energy, water, agriculture, transportation and smart cities. Digi commercial routers are also ideal for retail, digital signage and kiosk, applications where a wired connection is not possible.

The range includes single, dual and 4 port ethernet models. Units with serial RS232/485 and/or IO connections are also available. WR44 units can be fitted with GPS and/or CAN support and are available in ruggedized versions for transport applications.

Units with powerful Wifi featuring dual 2.4 and 5GHz radios, with 802.11ac are available.

All models come with Dual SIM, and keep alive functions for maximum reliability.

License-free enterprise software supporting advanced routing protocols, VPN, logging/authentication, and stateful firewall is provided on all Digi Transport Models. In addition to cellular router Digi also supplies long range industrial RF Modems for RS232, RS485, USB and ethernet connectivity.