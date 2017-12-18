Digi 4G Industrial Routers from ETM Pacific Pty Ltd

Search

02 99567377

Secure and rugged Digi 3G 4G Industrial cellular routers are engineered to ensure reliable M2M connections in the most demanding environments.

The range includes models specifically for the Australian market with 4G/LTE 700MHz Band 28 connectivity compatible with Telstra’s 4GX network and Optus’s 4G Plus Network.

All models include extended warranty as standard, either 3 or 5 years depending on the model, refer datasheets.

Digi industrial cellular routers provide secure 3G, 4G LTE, and LTA- Advanced (LTE-A) connectivity for applications in energy, water, agriculture, transportation and smart cities. Digi commercial routers are also ideal for retail, digital signage and kiosk, applications where a wired connection is not possible.

The range includes single, dual and 4 port ethernet models. Units with serial RS232/485 and/or IO connections are also available. WR44 units can be fitted with GPS and/or CAN support and are available in ruggedized versions for transport applications.

Units with powerful Wifi featuring dual 2.4 and 5GHz radios, with 802.11ac are available.

All models come with Dual SIM, and keep alive functions for maximum reliability.

License-free enterprise software supporting advanced routing protocols, VPN, logging/authentication, and stateful firewall is provided on all Digi Transport Models. In addition to cellular router Digi also supplies long range industrial RF Modems for RS232, RS485, USB and ethernet connectivity. 

Supplier news
ETM Purple2 4G serial modem is Telstra approved
18/12/17 - ETM Pacific announces that their ETM Purple2 4G AUS, an intelligent 4G/3G serial modem is now Telstra network approved.
Supplier news
ETM9440-1 3G modem replaces ETM9400-1 model
23/06/15 - ETM Pacific announces the upgrade of their basic 3G serial modems with the new ETM9440-1 replacing the existing ETM9400-1 model.
Supplier news
ETM unveils new next gen 3G intelligent modems
25/03/14 - ETM Pacific has launched a new range of 3G/Next GTM intelligent modems to replace their ETM9570-1 and ETM9910-1 cellular terminals.
Supplier news
New IO boards for ETM 2G and 3G/NextG modems
09/12/11 - ETM Pacific introduces their second generation IO boards for use with 2G/GSM and 3G/NextG intelligent terminals.
Supplier news
Industrial ETM350C3G Ethernet Router Range from ETM Pacific
17/08/11 - The ETM350C Industrial 3G Ethernet Router Range, from ETM Pacific, offers the 2G and 3G modems with SMS alarm and control devices.
Suite 6, 273 Alfred Street
North Sydney
NSW 2060
Tel: 02 99567377
Fax: 02 9956 5791

