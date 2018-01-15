Cinterion Connect Shield offers ease of use

I would like to enquire about ETM Pacific

ETM Pacific introduces the Cinterion Connect Shield, an easy-to-use cellular maker board that combines the flexible and popular Arduino open source platform with Gemalto’s reliable and highly efficient cellular connectivity.

Designed for a broad range of users from professional developers and inventors to tinkerers, the Cinterion Connect Shield is a powerful development tool that simplifies hardware and software integration while quickly transforming ideas into prototypes.

For more information on the Connect Shield, please contact ETM Pacific.