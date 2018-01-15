Search
Cinterion Connect Shield offers ease of use

Cinterion Connect Shield offers ease of use

By ETM Pacific 15 January 2018
Supplier News
article image Cinterion Connect Shield
logo
image
ETM Pacific introduces the Cinterion Connect Shield, an easy-to-use cellular maker board that combines the flexible and popular Arduino open source platform with Gemalto’s reliable and highly efficient cellular connectivity.

Designed for a broad range of users from professional developers and inventors to tinkerers, the Cinterion Connect Shield is a powerful development tool that simplifies hardware and software integration while quickly transforming ideas into prototypes.

For more information on the Connect Shield, please contact ETM Pacific.

Prototypes Cellular Solutions Development Tools