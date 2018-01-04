Battery backup power supply for ETM and Cinterion modems

ETM Pacific introduces a new range of battery backup power supplies for use with various ETM and Cinterion modems. Designed to work with ETM9140-1, ETM9440-1, ETM Purple2 4G AUS or Cinterion EHS6T modems, these BBU power supplies ensure operational continuity in the event of a power failure.

When used with the ETM9140-1 modem, a power failure alarm can be sent by SMS or IP and the unit can continue to monitor its IOs for logging, monitoring or alarming purposes for up to 24 hours following loss of power.

If you have an application that would benefit from a modem with a backup power supply, please contact ETM Pacific Pty Ltd.