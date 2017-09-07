New literature describing CPF technology published

Eriez Flotation Division (EFD), a world leader in advanced flotation technology announces the publication of a new brochure that sheds light on the advantages of coarse particle flotation (CPF) technology.

EFD’s new brochure titled ‘This Changes Everything!’ explains how CPF technology can increase mill throughput by as much as 15 to 20 percent while reducing energy and media consumption, and providing a coarse tailings stream without a loss in mineral recovery.

Eriez Executive Vice President of Global Technology, Mike Mankosa explains that the brochure details how the HydroFloat separator, which has already reshaped the mineral processing industry, is now revolutionising the sulphide and base metal markets. The brochure highlights how Eriez’s state-of-the-art separator can greatly reduce capital and operating costs while improving sustainability and environmental efforts.

Some of the topics covered in the brochure include a detailed timeline of the development of the HydroFloat separator; results presented from early phosphate studies in 1997 to more recent sulphide evaluations; major benefits of coarse particle flotation such as reduced energy and media consumption, greater mill throughput, increased copper recovery, coarser tailings and improved water recovery; and a 3-D product rendering and overview of the HydroFloat’s principle of operation.

An innovator in the mineral processing industry, Eriez provides a wide array of valuable resources to customers. Formerly known as Canadian Process Technologies, Inc., EFD is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eriez Manufacturing Co.

EFD provides advanced engineering, metallurgical testing and innovative flotation technology, in addition to sparging and column flotation equipment for the mining and mineral processing industries.

For more information, please visit www.eriezflotation.com or call 613 8401 7400.