Urethane Coatings – Not Just for Timber Floors!

Oceans Narrabeen Bar & Restaurant offers a beautiful, casual dining experience directly across from one of Australia’s iconic surfing and swimming beaches, North Narrabeen Beach, North Sydney, NSW.

Oceans beautiful wooden dining tables had lost their lustre and were in need of some Tender Loving Care to make them shine again.

This task was given to local contractor Paul Miller from Woodmill who choose Urethane Coatings Monothane 45 Gloss for the job. The tables were taken off site for their restoration.

After sanding and cleaning the timber the tables were coated with Monothane 45 Gloss. The result, beautifully glossy tables retaining the natural beauty & character of the timber; with minimal disruption to this busy seaside bar & restaurant.

So for a high gloss finish use Monothane 45 Gloss. Monothane 45 Gloss is a transparent, single pack moisture cure polyurethane which provides a hard wearing gloss finish while maintaining the natural character of the timber. A win win for all involved.

For more information: www.urethanecoatings.com.au, +61 2 9666 3788

Paul Miller from Woodmill, Enjoying a coffee once the work was done!