Urethane Coatings launches Beton concrete coatings range
Urethane Coatings launches Beton concrete coatings range

By Era Polymers 29 July 2019
article image Beton concrete floor coatings range
02 96663788

Era Polymers announces the launch of a new concrete floor coatings range from Urethane Coatings.

The new Beton concrete floor coatings range includes Spartan Coat 100, Betonthane UV 40, Conpatch, BetonKote UV Gloss 1K, and Concrete & Paving Gloss.

Spartan Coat 100

A highly durable 2 component aliphatic topcoat for concrete surfaces, Spartan Coat 100 is recommended for factory floors, car parks, garages, driveways and shopping centres.

Betonthane UV 40

A single component aliphatic polyurethane concrete coating, Betonthane UV 40, when cured, produces a high gloss, tough and hardwearing film with excellent resistance to yellowing. The floor coating is ideal for garages, factory floors and driveways.

Conpatch

A 2 part crack and spall repair system for concrete, Conpatch has ultra-low viscosity, allowing it to penetrate deep into the cracks of concrete surfaces for excellent adhesion and added strength, resulting in quality long-lasting repair.

BetonKote UV Gloss 1K

A new generation single component water borne polyurethane coating, BetonKote UV Gloss 1K delivers a polyurethane gloss film finish, providing extremely hardwearing and long-lasting protection to concrete ﬂoors.

Concrete & Paving Gloss

A clear single component high solids acrylic sealer, Concrete & Paving Gloss combines a high gloss finish with excellent resistance to weathering to enhance, protect and create long-lasting concrete ﬂoors. A tinter range will be available soon to add colour to concrete surfaces and create beautiful floors. 

