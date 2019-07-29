Urethane Coatings launches Beton concrete coatings range

I would like to enquire about Era Polymers

Era Polymers announces the launch of a new concrete floor coatings range from Urethane Coatings.

The new Beton concrete floor coatings range includes Spartan Coat 100, Betonthane UV 40, Conpatch, BetonKote UV Gloss 1K, and Concrete & Paving Gloss.

Spartan Coat 100

A highly durable 2 component aliphatic topcoat for concrete surfaces, Spartan Coat 100 is recommended for factory floors, car parks, garages, driveways and shopping centres.

Betonthane UV 40

A single component aliphatic polyurethane concrete coating, Betonthane UV 40, when cured, produces a high gloss, tough and hardwearing film with excellent resistance to yellowing. The floor coating is ideal for garages, factory floors and driveways.

Conpatch

A 2 part crack and spall repair system for concrete, Conpatch has ultra-low viscosity, allowing it to penetrate deep into the cracks of concrete surfaces for excellent adhesion and added strength, resulting in quality long-lasting repair.

BetonKote UV Gloss 1K

A new generation single component water borne polyurethane coating, BetonKote UV Gloss 1K delivers a polyurethane gloss film finish, providing extremely hardwearing and long-lasting protection to concrete ﬂoors.

Concrete & Paving Gloss

A clear single component high solids acrylic sealer, Concrete & Paving Gloss combines a high gloss finish with excellent resistance to weathering to enhance, protect and create long-lasting concrete ﬂoors. A tinter range will be available soon to add colour to concrete surfaces and create beautiful floors.